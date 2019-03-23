Peggy Rush

Covington, GA

Peggy Jean Turner Rush, 77, passed away Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at her home in Covington, GA.

Peggy was from Hickory Tavern, SC in Laurens County and later moved to the Harris Plant in Greenwood. She attended Greenwood High School for three years, graduating from there in 1959. While attending Greenwood High, she met her future husband, Charles “Pat” Rush. She acquired her cosmetology license, but after taking some time to spend raising her children, she was employed by Miller Brothers in Conyers, GA. Later, she was employed and retired as a Customer Service Representative for Stanley Proto Tool Corporation in Covington, GA.

Peggy was a wonderful wife, Mama, Oma, and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family more than anything. She was always putting the needs of others above her own and did so with seemingly tireless energy. She loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor that made everyone around her love her.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles “Pat” Rush; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rhett and Vicki Rush of Lula, GA and Kale and Kathleen Rush of Social Circle, GA; one daughter and son-in-law, Gwen and Johnny Queen of Loganville, GA; one granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Sierra and Austin Knight; five grandsons, Daniel Queen, Beau Rush, Trevor Queen, Allen Rush and Matthew Rush; and great-granddaughter, Aussie Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents, B.F. and Carrie (Cathcart) Turner and her brother, Stanley Turner.

Graveside services will be conducted 11AM Wednesday in Troy Cemetery with Rev. Kale Rush officiating.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

