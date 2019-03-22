Laurens’ Harshaw to attend Erskine

Laurens Raiders’ softball player Vanessa Harshaw announced her intentions to attend and play at Erskine College Friday. The Due West-based campus beat out Converse and Presbyterian for her signature.

Harshaw said that when she went back for second visit to Erskine she was won over to attend the college. She said meeting the coaches and watching practice helped in her decision-making process.

The signing is the second one of the school year for the softball program. Octavia Johnson signed with Allen University in December.

Harshaw plans on majoring in history, with a minor in secondary education. She hopes to be a high school history teacher.

