Dateline – Spartanburg, SC

Gayal Anthony (Tony) Ellis, 64, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on March 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born to parents Gayal and Doris Ellis, on February 17, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tony graduated from Clinton High School, served as a paratrooper in the Army 82nd Airborne Division and went on to receive an associate’s degree from Greenville Technical College. He spent most of his career as an instrumentation metrologist, working at Michelin, Fujifilm, Techni-Test and Norbord.

He married Marie in 1977, who survives him. Tony is also survived by daughters Leslie (Carlos) Casals, Amber (Henry) Bolen and Tess Ellis, grandchildren, Jose, Alex and Victor Casals and Megyn and Rachel Bolen; and two sisters, Mary Ann Edwards and Terry Powell; and his mother, Doris Ellis. Tony was predeceased by his father, Gayal Ellis, older brother, Bill Ellis, son, Craig Anthony Ellis and granddaughter, Adriana Casals.

The memorial service was held on Sunday, March 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Community Baptist Church in Clinton. Condolences can be sent to Marie Ellis, 106 Lakeview Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.