Laurens, SC

Della Cain Thomason, devoted wife and widow of Milton E. Thomason, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

One of eight children, she was born August 3, 1916, in Laurens, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Emma Olive Mellette Cain and William Marion Cain. A loving wife, wonderful mother, dedicated grandmother and great grandmother, she also dearly loved her extended family and many friends. She was faithful to her Lord and a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church for 102 years where she was able to attend until her death. She taught third graders for over fifty years. Her church honored her on her 100th birthday by having “Mrs. Della Day” and presenting her with 100 red roses.

Surviving are her three children, Cain Thomason and his wife, Anita, of Lancaster, SC, Carol Elliott and her husband, Haze Elliott, of Columbia, SC, and Robert Marion Thomason and his wife, Patsy, of Laurens, SC; eight grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was blessed with many caregivers who loved and served her faithfully.

A service of gratitude and praise will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Alex D. Henderson and Doctor Rhett Wilson. Visitation will follow in the social hall. Private interment in Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery will precede the service. The grandsons and the granddaughter’s husbands will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or designated for the Lottie Moon Foreign Mission Offering at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.