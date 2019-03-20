PC men open CIT with road victory

Adam Flagler scored 15 points, and hit two free throws with 4 seconds to go Wednesday night, to help the Presbyterian College Blue Hose men’s basketball team hold off a Seattle comeback and advance to the second round of the Collegeinsider.com Tournament with a 73-68 victory.

PC’s record moves to 19-15 with the victory. The Blue Hose will play in the second round against an opponent to be determined. The date and site for the game is also to be determined.

Davon Bell finished with 17 pionts and eight assists for the Blue Hose, while Cory Hightower had a double-double (18 points, 10 boards). PC hit nine 3-pointers in the game, but converted on 8 of 11 free throws to hold off Seattle, which rallied from as much as 11 points down to grab a lead with less than 6 minutes to go – only to see PC rally back.

Look for a full story in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.