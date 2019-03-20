Jones wins Gray Court mayoral runoff

Gray Court has a new mayor for the first time since 1987.

Stellartean Jones defeated Scott Cook in a runoff election Tuesday for the Town of Gray Court’s top post. Jones, a two-term councilwoman, finished with 126 votes while Cook had 85.

“I was confident, and then I was anxious,” Jones said of her emotions on election day. “But I guess they go together in things like this.”

Jones and Cook were the top two vote-getters in a three-way race with incumbent John Carter on March 6. Carter, who had served eight terms as mayor, missed the runoff by three votes.

Jones said she spent the past two weeks leading into the runoff election doing the same things she did heading into the March 6 municipal elections.

“I went to churches and spoke to people and spent a lot of time just talking to people,” she said.

Jones said most of the people she spoke with wanted to see change for the town, which continues to see growth to the north in areas such as Fountain Inn.

“They want toe see something positive for Gray Court,” she said. “We want to get some things going here. We need to present ourselves a little bit better. If we do that, hopefully somebody will be able to invest in Gray Court.”

Jones is expected to take office April 15.