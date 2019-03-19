LA’s Moore inks with Covenant College

Laurens Academy’s Ruthie Moore is following in her sibling’s footsteps.

Moore, who helped the LA girls’ basketball team win back-to-back SCISA Class A Championships over the last two years, signed with Covenant College Tuesday inside the school’s gymnasium. Teammates, parents, coaches, and friends were all there to witness Moore’s announcement, making her the latest of the Moore’s siblings to announce they are going to go to the school.

Noah, her brother and fellow senior, is also planning on going to the school next year. Their brother, Joshua, is already at the Lookout Mountain, Ga., campus, and is on the JV basketball team.

Moore capped off the 2018-19 season by being named SCISA Miss Basketball, capping off a run that saw her achieve awesome accolades. Moore was a three-time player of the year in Region 2-A, SCISA Player of the Year in 2018 (across all classes), a SCISA All-State selection three times, and is the Crusaders’ all-time leading scorer with 2,242 points. This season Moore averaged 18.5 points per game, with an average of 22.6 points per game in region play.

Her play helped the Crusaders finish three straight years in region play with undefeated records, winning three straight tournament titles, all while the team finished with a record of 106-17 over the last four years.

Look for a full story on Moore’s signing in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.