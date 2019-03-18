Presbyterian men to head west for CIT

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team will be making a trip across the country to play in its first-ever Division-I postseason tournament game after the pairings were announced in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Presbyterian (18-15) will play at Seattle University (18-14) in the first round of the Collegeinsider.com Tournament Wednesday night. The Seattle Redhawks, who play in the Western Athletic Conference, are making their first appearance in the tournament, and fourth postseason appearance in five years.

The game will start at 10 p.m. ET., and be played at Seattle’s Redhawk Center.

The Redhawks average 73.5 points per game and have five players who average in double figures. Morgan Means leads the team at 14.2 points per game. Seattle shoots 44 percent from the field on offense, while the defense allows 40.6 percent shooting and 69.1 points per game.

Presbyterian averages 78.8 points per game and has shot 45.1 percent from the field this season. The team has allowed 72.4 points per game, while permitting teams to shoot 44.8 percent from the field.

This marks the second-ever meeting between the two programs. The last came at the 2009 Las Vegas Invitational, where Seattle won 67-63.