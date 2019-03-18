Dateline – Laurens, SC

Ellen Gray Nicholson Williams, 99, died peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of William Shepard Nicholson and Monte Hyatt Nicholson. She was born March 6, 1920. She graduated from Union High School, SC attended Mary Baldwin College in Virginia and graduated from Converse College. She was predeceased by her husband, P. Bailey Williams, a sister Monte Nicholson Parsons and a brother William Shepard Nicholson, Jr. Surviving are her three sons, Shepard(Donna), Yancey and Bailey(Louise). She had five granddaughters, Frances(Kenny)Richards, Rebecca(Dave)Sailor, Ellen(Dey) Palmer, Kendall(Robby)Hoak and Anndel(Jeremy)Powers. There are eight great-grand -children and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ellen Gray was a devoted and active member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens serving as a choir member and choir director. She was one of the first two female elders elected in the church and was active in Presbyterian Women where she served as Moderator. She received the Honorary Life Membership.

She was beloved as Gay or Aunt Gay to many and enjoyed her volunteer work with the American Cancer Society as well as 49 years as a volunteer for the Laurens Hospital Auxiliary. Gay was the last survivor of the 1948 Bridge Club.

The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. A private family burial service will be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday in the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.

The family requests that memorial be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens at 400 W. Main Street in Laurens, SC 29630.

