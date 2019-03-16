Laurens, SC

Mary Susan Green Campbell, 63, of 18 Simmons St. passed away at her home, Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Earl William and Joanne Snow Green. Susan was employed at Morgan Advanced Materials, and was also a member of: Bellview Baptist Church, The order of the Eastern Star, where she served as a Past Worthy Matron; ABATE of Laurens; and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by: her children, Sarah Kinsey Campbell and Benjamin Douglas Campbell both of the home; siblings, Gregory Steven Green and wife Tammy of Woodruff and Leslie Green Cook and husband Warren of Laurens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: an infant son, William Joshua Campbell and a brother, Earle Keith Green.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Bellview Baptist Church Fellowship Center, conducted by Rev. Adam Powers.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent a to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.