Cross Hill shooting sends 2 to hospital

A domestic violence incident earlier today (Friday) in Cross Hill sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, a man arrived at his ex-wife’s home on Ballard Drive and opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

A report from the LCSO said the woman was shot in the arm before making her way inside where she took cover with a locksmith who was there changing the locks.

The man, who was recently divorced from the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

Both people were transported Self Memorial Hospital in Greenwood.

LCSO Capt. Robert Wilkie said the man who suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wound survived, but his condition is tenuous.