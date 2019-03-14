PC women frustrated in tourney loss to Radford

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team had plenty of reason to feel slighted in its Big South Tournament game Thursday night at Radford – so much so that Alaura Sharp didn’t see the finish

Sharp received two technical fouls, the last in the game’s final 90 seconds, and was ejected to cap off a frustrating night as the Blue Hose suffered a 60-49 loss to the top-seeded Radford Highlanders in Virginia. The loss ends PC’s season with a 7-24 record.

PC was called for 30 fouls in the game, compared to 11 for Radford, and the Highlanders attempted a whopping 50 free throws (hitting 38). The Blue Hose, in comparison, shot just seven free throws – hitting all of them.

Tess Santos had 13 points off the bench to lead Presbyterian, while Trinity Johnson had 12 points.

HSSR: Laurens Academy continued to clean up the awards following their second straight SCISA Class A championship.

Ruthie Moore was named SCISA Miss Basketball Thursday by the High School Sports Report, while teammate Jennifer Wu was named the Class 1A Player of the Year. Blair Quarles was also named to the all-state team, while Jason Marlett was named SCISA Class A Coach of the Year.

All of the honorees will be recognized during the HSSR Winter Banquet on April 14, in Columbia.