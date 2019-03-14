Dateline – Laurens, SC

Annie Elizabeth Uldrick, age 81, widow of the late Robert Uldrick, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Greenville at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Clinton, and was a daughter of the late Melton Burton and Annie Lewis Burton.

Mrs. Uldrick was survived by her sons, Donald Beheler, Jr. and Timothy Beheler, both of Union; her daughters, Sherry Rodriguez and Donna Hughes, both of Laurens; her nine grandchildren; and her nine great-grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 12:30 PM, at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, with burial at the MJ “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM, at the Gray Funeral Home in Laurens.

The family will be at the home of her daughter located at 753 W. Main, Apt. 46, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens