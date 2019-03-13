PC men’s basketball nabs CIT bid

The Presbyterian College 2018-19 men’s basketball season isn’t over after all.

Presbyterian, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big South Tournament last week and holds an 18-15 record, has accepted a bid to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, which starts March 18. It is the first-ever postseason tournament the program has been invited to since the transition to Division I in 2007.

“We are very excited to be invited to play in postseason,” PC Head Coach Dustin Kerns said. “This is another ‘stair’ for our program and our players have earned it. I am excited for our players, fans, alumni, and coaching staff who get the experience of playing late in March.”

PC’s last postseason tournament appearance was in the Division II NCAA Tournament in 2006, when the team finished 25-10 and advanced to the second round of the South Atlantic Regional. In all postseason tournament play, PC is 4-3.

An opponent, date, and game time will be announced by Sunday.

Watch for further details on laurenscountyadvertiser.net when the pairings are announced for this tournament.