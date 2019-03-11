Don Forsyth

Cross Hill, SC

Donald “Don” Craig Forsyth, 70, of 12010 Highway 39, Cross Hill, husband of Cynda Sue Simpson Forsyth, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home.

Born in Virginia Beach, VA, he was a son of the late Gordon Hillary Forsyth and Margaret Abraham Forsyth Engelhardt. He was a US Air Force Veteran, where he served two tours in Vietnam. After Vietnam, he joined the US National Guard and retired after 20 years of service. Don worked for the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and retired after 28 years. He loved his family, fishing, the farm, and was devoted to his faith and serving the Lord.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Sue, of the home are his son, Garrett Forsyth (Katie) of Laurens; sister, Peggy Wyatt of Maryland; his brother, Brooke Forsyth of St. Louis, MS; and grandson, Grayson Forsyth of Laurens.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Forsyth.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Allen Simpson and Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow the service at Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Doug Hastings, Randy Day, Perry Simpson, Ryan Balentine, Jeff Davis, and Joe Simpson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.

The family is at the home.

