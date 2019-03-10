LCSO clearing Walmart Distribution after Sunday afternoon shooting

Laurens, S.C. – Laurens County Sheriff Department officers are still on scene at Walmart Distribution Center after responding to an active shooter call earlier Sunday afternoon.

According to unofficial reports, a woman was in custody, but at 4:50 p.m., LCSO Captain Chris Martin said the scene is still busy.

“We are still working the scene and trying to clear the building,” Martin said. “(It is) still a very busy and fluid scene.”

Tractor trailer trucks were lined up outside the gate and in the turn lane on U.S. highway 221.

Additional EMS, sheriff and fire officers were located in the parking lot across the street from the distribution center.

There were reports of injuries but those have not been confirmed by the LCSO at this time.

Look back for more details as they unfold.