Mary Estelle Brown Davis, of Laurens, SC, age 73, passed away with her family by her side, on March 9, 2019.

Mary was born in Laurens, SC on VJ Day, August 14, 1945, to Pauline Jordan Brown and Hugh Douglas Brown.

She grew up in Laurens and graduated from Laurens High School in 1963. After high school, she attended Columbia College where she began work towards a degree in English with a minor in French. While there, she married her lifelong sweetheart, William Fred Davis, Jr.

After their marriage in 1965, Mary and Fred spent a year in Augusta, GA. Then, while Fred was completing a tour of duty in Vietnam, Mary finished her college degree. From there, they moved to Sylacauga, AL for one year, where Mary taught elementary school and Fred trained with Avondale Mills. The next year, they moved to Stevenson, AL to complete Fred’s training, as Mary continued teaching.

Their first daughter, Stacy Marie, was born in 1969. That same year, they moved to Laurens, SC where Fred took over manufacturing at Palmetto Spinning Corp. In 1972 their second daughter, Natalie Lynn, was born. Stacy passed away in 1975, at the age of six. Their third daughter, Shelly Leigh, was born in 1976.

When Fred took over Palmetto Spinning Corporation, Mary worked alongside him in the Supply System, and later with the company’s CPA. She retired prior to the sale of Palmetto Spinning in 1995.

While her father died in 1981, her mother lived an active life until she passed away in 2014, having had Mary as her devoted caregiver in her last years.

In earlier years, Mary enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Recently, she was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, SC. She could often be found visiting church members, as well as sending cards and packing the church’s school backpacks. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed being a member of a book club. Hilton Head was her favorite second home, but she also enjoyed visiting the mountains, especially the Hound Ears golf community in North Carolina.

Mary loved her grandchildren, sitting by the ocean, and an afternoon cup of Starbucks coffee. She lived a very full life.

In a recent school assignment interview with her granddaughter, she offered this advice, “Always be the best person you can be in both good and bad situations. Have a strong faith and select a truly good person as your life partner.”

Surviving are her husband W. Fred Davis, Jr. of Laurens; children: Natalie Davis Hall and husband Steven of Houston, TX, and Shelly Davis Perkins and husband Brad of Greenville, SC; grandchildren: Emma, Davis, and Song Hall, and Addie, Carlie, Gabriel, and Halle Perkins. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by a daughter, Stacy Marie Davis.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, a private family graveside service will precede an 11:00 am public Memorial Service at First Presbyterian Church, Clinton, SC. The service will be conducted by Dr. Jeri Parris Perkins with the Rev. Phil Hall assisting.

