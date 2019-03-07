PC men’s basketball exits Big South Tournament

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team was eliminated from the Big South Tournament Thursday afternoon, falling 84-76 against defending tournament champion Radford in Buies Creek, N.C.

The loss leaves PC at 18-15 on the season, and leaves their hopes of playing in any postseason tournament to either the CBI or CIT. Those tournaments will announce their official pairings after the NCAA Tournament field is announced on March 17.

Adam Flagler, who was recognized as Big South Freshman of the Year earlier this week, had 20 points to lead the Blue Hose. Francois Lewis had 19 points and Davon Bell added 11 for PC, in what was likely their final collegiate games.

Ed Polite Jr. scored 21 points for Radford, helping the Highlanders advance to the semifinal round on Friday night.