Booker protests Clinton District 2 results, hearing set

A protest hearing concerning Tuesday’s Clinton City Council election is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Laurens County Elections Office.

Rosa Booker, one of five candidates for Clinton City Council District 2, filed an official protest this morning (Thursday) with William Adair, chairman of the Voter Registration and Elections Board.

Incumbent Shirley Jenkins handily won the five-way race in Tuesday’s municipal election with 85 votes (57 percent). Booker was the second-leading vote getter with 29 (19.5 percent). Sherri Amick was third with 20 votes (13.4 percent).

In a hand-written letter to Adair, Booker claims Jenkins’ two children live out of town and voted illegally.

“I feel that fraud (has) taken place at the time of election on the absentee ballot,” Booker’s letter to Adair read.

The District 2 election will not be certified until the protest is resolved.