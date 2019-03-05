PC men rout Asheville, reach 2nd round

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team did what it was supposed to do against an inferior opponent Tuesday night at the Templeton Center – overwhelm them with their offense.

Presbyterian advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Big South Tournament with an impressive display, hitting 21 3-point shots while pulling away to a record-setting 106-59 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in the conference tournament’s first round.

PC’s 106 points were the most in a first-round Big South Tournament game (Winthrop, 1993), and two points short of the single-game record of 108, set by Radford in the 2009 final. The 47-point margin was a single-game Big South Tourney record, topping the 45-point mark by Liberty in the 2004 final. The 21 made 3-pointers were the most in any round of the tournament, beating the previous record of 17 (Liberty, 2008).

J.C. Younger tied the tourney single-game record with eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for PC (18-14), which plays No. 2 Radford Thursday at noon. The game is in Buies Creek, N.C.

UNC Asheville ends the year at 4-27.