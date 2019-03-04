Municipal elections slated for Tuesday

Voters will return to the polls Tuesday (March 5) for municipal elections in Laurens County.

The mayor’s office in Laurens, Clinton and Gray Court are among the posts being contested Tuesday.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. If necessary, runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, March 19.

Here is a list of candidates participating in Tuesday’s election:

City of Clinton

Mayor: Ricky D. Martin, Bob McLean (incumbent)

City Council: Seat 2 – Sherri Amick, Shirley Jenkins (incumbent), Reginald Vance, Rosa Booker, Rilla Griffin. Seat 4 – Gary Kuykendall (incumbent, uncontested). Seat 6 – Megan Walsh, Jimmy Young (incumbent)

Town of Gray Court

Mayor: John Carter (incumbent), Scott Cook, Stellartean Jones.

Town Council (vote for two): Adolphus Brewster (incumbent), Shaterica Neal.

City of Laurens

Mayor: Nathan Senn, John Stankus (incumbent).

City Council: Seat 3 – Sylvia Stoddard Douglas (incumbent), Johnny Kelly. Seat 5 – Martin Lowry (incumbent, uncontested). Seat 6 – Johnnie Bolt (incumbent, uncontested).

Town of Waterloo

Town Council (vote for two): Johnny Cheeks, Bruce Smith (both incumbents).

CPW

District 2 – Parker Moore (incumbent, uncontested).