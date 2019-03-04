Laurens, SC

Michael Thomas Henderson, 49, known to many of his friends as, “Rehab,” of 6281 Hwy 252, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Nancy Mitchell Henderson and the late Kenneth D. Henderson.

He was a member of the Brewerton Masonic Lodge, was formerly employed by Unifor Brass Forgings, and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his Mother of the home are: his fiancée Mary Cresman, of Greenwood; one daughter, Krystal Henderson of Laurens; two sons, Nathan Henderson (and fiancée, Mandy) of Laurens and Johnathon Henderson of Greenwood; one brother, Rev. Alex D. Henderson (Melissa) of Laurens; two sisters, Cheri Henderson Braswell (John) of Prosperity, and Heather Henderson Thomason (Jay) of Fountain Inn; one grandson, Brendin Henderson of Laurens and two step-granddaughters, Carissa Butler and Ta’liyah Ballard both of Laurens; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Jim Osteen. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Rev. Osteen and Rev. Roger Phillips. Pallbearers will be Brian Lothridge, Danny Fuller, Travis Holcombe, Mario Sepalveda, Kenny Ray Jones, Andrew Braswell, Rodney Robinson and Daniel Culbertson.

The family is at the home of the brother, Alex Henderson, 6271 Hwy 252, Laurens, and will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.