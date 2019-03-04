Laurens, SC

Mary Hughes Lanford Collins, 103, of 120 Woodlawn Drive, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.

Born in Woodruff, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Grover and Ada Hughes Lanford, attended Woodruff High School, graduated from Limestone College in 1937, and served as the secretary to the president of Limestone College. She was the widow of Gordon Byron Collins. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Laurens, a member of the Laurens Green Thumb Garden Club, and was the owner/operator of Woods Edge Gift Shop for over fifty years.

Surviving are a son and two daughters, Steven Gordon Collins and his wife, Eleanor of Six Mile, Carolyn Treiber and her husband Walter of Chicago, Illinois, and Peggy Prescott and her husband Ed of Laurens; nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will held Sunday, March 3, 2019, in the Laurens City Cemetery conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson.

The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laurens First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, S.C. 29360; Limestone College, 1115 College Drive, Gaffney, S.C. 29340-3799; or to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, S.C. 29325.

