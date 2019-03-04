Gray Court, SC

Eugene Raymond “Spooge” Spivak, Jr., age 59, of 1087 Mordeci Mountain Road, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Born in Ashtabula, OH, he was a son of the late Eugene Raymond Spivak, Sr. and Ethel Reda Wayner Spivak. Spooge was formerly employed with BF Shaw (CB & I) and was currently employed with Ward Vessel & Exchange Corp. He was a hard worker who loved his family dearly. Mr. Spivak was of the Catholic Faith and had a strong passion for Nascar.

Surviving are his children, Shawn T. Spivak and wife Amy of Laurens, Diane Fetzer and husband Justin of Wilmington, NC; brothers, Jonathan F. Spivak and wife Kathleen of Mentor, OH, David A. Spivak and wife Paula of Painesville Township, OH, and Daniel J. Spivak of Madison, OH; grandchildren, Kayla Marie Hayes, Britney Elizabeth Spivak, Shawn Kole Spivak, Ava Brooke Spivak, Luke Thomas Fetzer, and Abigail Lynn Fetzer; great-granddaughter, Vada Elizabeth Green.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Bellview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Adam Powers with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6-8 PM.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd Greenville, SC 29605 or to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.