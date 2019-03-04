Dateline – Greenwood, SC

Azalee Beatrice Pittman Matthews, age 95, widow of George Wesley Matthews her husband of 61 years, passed way Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Hospice Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.

She was born in Greenville, SC and was a daughter of the late Boyce Dean Pittman and Lillie Pauline Beeco Pittman. Mrs. Matthews was the Co-Owner of Tall Pines Campground, was a volunteer for 9 years with the Hospice Thrift Store in Clinton, a volunteer at the Self Gift Shop, and was a member of the Mountville Red Hat.

Mrs. Matthews is survived by her two children, George William (Bill) Matthews (Cheryl Jordan) and Patricia Ann Coleman (David); her six grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren; her sister; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.

The family wanted to extended special thank you and recognition to, “My Girls” Frances Simpson and Ann Shankle, Jean Dye, Lorraine McGowan, Ava Taylor, Lura Williams, Rev. Johnny Waller, and Rev. Delores Rapp. And to the Hospice Care of the Piedmont Staff, Patricia, Regina, Valerie, Jay, Anna, Jan, and Dr. Snelgrove.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 AM at the Liberty Springs Church Cemetery of Cross Hill.

