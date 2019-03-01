ATV accident claims life of Laurens man

A Laurens man was killed early Monday morning in an ATV accident on Exchange Driven in Laurens.

The victim was identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as Terrance Suber, 42, of Flatwood Drive in Laurens.

According to the coroner’s office, Suber was driving the ATV when he collided with another vehicle and suffered multiple blunt-force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 1:29 a.m.

The Laurens Police Department issued a statement Friday saying that the department is teaming with the South Carolina Highway Patrol in an attempt to recreate the accident and determine its cause.