Laurens, SC

Thomas “Jerry” Woods, 73, of 308 Southview Drive and husband of Florine Corley Woods passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Thomas Clinton and Beulah Mae Mahaffey Woods. Mr. Woods retired from Bayer and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are: children, Troy Woods (Casey) of Greenville, Andrew Shane Woods (Olivia) of Comer, GA, Misty Woods Corcoran (Dan) of Hillsborough, NC, Stacy Corley (Kathy) of Honea Path, Russell Corley (Judith) of Laurens, Gary Corley (Angela) of Laurens, Kent Corley (Liz) of Laurens and Dale Corley of Honea Path; brother, Mark Woods of Ware Shoals; sisters, Wanda Stancell of Greenville, Alice Overstreet (Doug) of Ware Shoals and Diane McAlister of Greenwood; twenty grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son Terrell Corley.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Dr. Greg Hellams with burial in Forest Lawn East Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 214 Independence Ave., Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.