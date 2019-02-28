Dateline – Clinton, SC

Thomas Edward “Ed” Nelson Sr., age 92, was called home by the Lord February 28, 2019 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Clinton and was the son of the late John Lewis Nelson and Minnie Pulley Nelson.

Mr. Nelson was retired from Torrington and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a United States Army veteran and proudly served his country as a medic during WWII.

He is survived by his two children, Jean Perna and Thomas Edward “Eddie” Nelson, Jr.; his two grandchildren, Jason Nelson and Jennifer Harris (Anthony); his two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Nelson and Annaley Harris; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife, Thelma Russ Nelson, his sisters, Bernice Nelson, Catherine Nelson Adair, Gladys Nelson Penland, Belle Nelson Fallaw, and his brothers, Joel Nelson, Henry Nelson, Lawrence Nelson, Augustus Nelson, Earl Nelson, Ralph Nelson, and Bob Nelson.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00am at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Ed’s life, a life well lived, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16th, at Langston Baptist Church, 1474 Langston Church Rd., Clinton, SC.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 702 N. Sloan St., Clinton, SC 29325; Langston Baptist Church, 1609 Cattle Dr., Laurens, SC 29360; or to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.