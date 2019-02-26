Laurens, SC

Gloria Ann Butler, 69, of Laurens, SC passed away Tuesday, February 26,2019.

She is predeceased by her parents; Giles William Butler and Florence Simmons Butler, brother; Giles Wayne Butler.

Surviving to carry on her memory is daughter; Mandy Power (Nate Henderson) , of Laurens, SC, seven grandchildren; Carissa Butler, Taliyah Ballard, Brendin Henderson, Kansas Evans, Gabryel Hernandez, Maryah Hernandez, Jesenia Hernandez, sisters; Rose Mary Butler Robinson, Caroline Wulff, brothers; James Edward Butler, William Frederick Henderson.

A celebration of life is to be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church, 355 Conway Ave, Laurens, SC 29360. Family and Friends will visit and reflect from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, with the memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm.

The family is at the home of Mandy Power.