Dateline – Joanna, SC

Gene A. Floyd, age 86, widower of Elizabeth Lyons Floyd and longtime resident of Joanna, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

He was born in Gaffney, SC and was a son of the late Francis Herman Floyd, Sr. and the late Annie Dickson Floyd.

Mr. Floyd was retired from Clinton Mills Bailey Plant and was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War.

Mr. Floyd was survived by his son, Tim Strom; a step-son, Tony Osborne; step-daughter, Denis Elder; a brother, Francis Herman Floyd, Jr.; a son-in-law, Larry Bolt; his grandchildren, caregiver and granddaughter, Brandy Koon (Rahn), Casey Schumpert, Joey Bolin (Nita), Jeanine Moore, Amy Brooks Pate (David), Tavette Strom and 13 greatgrandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by his daughters, Charlotte Bolt, Wanda Moore, Diane Brooks, his brother, Jack Floyd a sister, Phyllis Floyd.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 28th at 2:00 P.M. in the Pinelawn Mausoleum Chapel with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends following the services at the mausoleum chapel

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton