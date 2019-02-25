Candidate forums, meet-and-greets tonight in Laurens, Clinton

With the county’s municipal elections a week away, residents have opportunities tonight to meet with and hear candidates at two two different events in Laurens and Clinton tonight, Monday, Feb. 25, and both are free for the public.

Coffee Roost, Laurens Mayoral Meet & Greet



The Coffee Roost is holding a Mayor’s Race Meet & Greet at The Coffee Roost, the coffee shop located within The Artists Coop at 113 East Laurens Street on the Historic Downtown Square in Laurens from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight.

Laurens Mayoral candidates John Stankus and Nathan Senn will be meeting with constituents and answering questions which have already been submitted.

PC hosting Candidate Forum

In Clinton, professors from the Presbyterian College Department of Political Science will hold a candidate forum at Edmunds Hall for the Mayoral and City Council candidates tonight, Monday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The forum is free and open to the public.

Local candidates will present their positions to the campus and the broader Clinton community, and a moderator will present questions which were already submitted.

The local mayoral candidates planning to appear during the forum include Ricky Martin Sr. and incumbent Bob McLean.

Ward 2 council candidates include Sherri Amick, incumbent Shirley Jenkins and Reginald Vance, and Ward 6 council candidates Megan Walsh and incumbent Jimmy Young are expected to attend.

Incumbent Gary Kuykendall is running unopposed in Ward 4, and Rosa Booker and Rilla Griffin are also running for the City Council seat in Ward 2. These candidates were invited to attend but indicated that they are not available to participate.