Reverend James Bates, Jr.
Anderson, SC
Reverend James Bates, Jr., age 56, of 1506 Bolt Drive, Anderson, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at AnMed Health, Anderson, SC. Born in Laurens County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late James Bates, Sr. and Lois Latimore Bates. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline V. Bates of the home; one daughter, Jada Arlene Bates of the home; one brother, Christopher Bates of Simpsonville and four sisters, Phyllis Keyser of Baltimore, MD, Patty Bates, Treva Bates and Sandy Bates all of Simpsonville. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Poplar Springs AME Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn.