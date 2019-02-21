Lillian Dillard Stephens, wife of Dr. Louis M. Stephens, Sr. passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

She was born in Clinton, SC, January 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Gary and Lillian Salters Dillard.

Mrs. Stephens was an honor graduate of Coker College and was president of the student body her senior year. She taught school in Easley, Clinton, Greenville and Charleston. A lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, and served as Presbyterian Women historian for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Louis M. Stephens, Sr., three sons, Lou (Debbie), Gary (Sharon) and Tom, all of Clinton, five grandchildren, Tripp (Marisa) of Greenville, Dillard (Haley) of Greenwood, and Sara Olivia, Bailey and Adaline all of Clinton, a niece Susie (Jim) Field of Germantown , Tenn., Janet (James Hugh) Ryan of Wedgefield and Beth (Bobby) Jonte of Greeleyville.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Stephens was pre-deceased by a sister Virginia Dillard Turner, and was the last remaining member of her immediate family.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton at 4:00 PM.

The family will receive friends following the services in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Lauren s County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton