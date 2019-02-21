Laurens, SC

Bobby Joe Harris, age 85, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home on Ranch Road.

He was born in Fyffe, AL and was the son of the late Clyde Harris and Allie Wilkes Harris. Mr. Harris was an accomplished Tool and Die manufacturer, having held this single occupation of 64 years, and was a veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Coffey Harris of Laurens; his special friend, Wanda Ford Allen of Laurens; his son, Mark Harris (Laura) of Laurens; his daughters, Tina Goodwin of Taylors, SC, Pam Humphries (Robert) of Mauldin, SC and Dana Wilkie; his 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his two sons, Steven Wayne Harris and Kelley Matthew Harris.

A Cryptside Service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2 PM at the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, the family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens