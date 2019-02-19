Abbeville, SC

Mary Frances ‘Frankie’ Bowie Cozart, 77, of Abbeville, wife of Eldon Cozart, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home. She was born in Abbeville to the late Thrashley L. Bowie, Sr. and Helen Frances Cheek Bowie.

Frankie was a graduate of Abbeville High School, Class of 1959. She was employed with Laurens Electric and retired after ten years of dedicated service. Frankie’s winning personality easily led to innumerable friends. She was a caring person always available to assist others. Frankie will be remembered for her concern for others and for her pets which she also considered her family. She was a member of Welcome Baptist Church in Laurens.

Frankie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Eldon, of the home; a son, Robert Eldon Cozart (Sheila) of Brevard, NC; three daughters, Barbie Louise Steffen of Summerville, Belinda Lynn Cox of Laurens and Betricia ‘Pat’ Lejo Motes (Michael) of Clinton; two brothers, Thrashley ‘Rock’ Bowie, Jr. (Nancy) and Bob Bowie (Vicki) all of Abbeville; a sister, Theresa J. Ashley of Abbeville; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 2:00PM – 3:00PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. A Celebration of Frankie’s Life will begin at 3:00PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Don Peak officiating.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Frankie, may be sent to Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.

The family is at the home.

