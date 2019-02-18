Laurens, S.C.

Margaret Ethel Bible Gault, 74, of 251 Bobo Rd. and wife of the late Harold Raymond Gault, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Union, she was a daughter of the late Scott Bible, Sr. and Dorothy Willie Whitmire Bible. A member of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, she was employed in the textile industry for a number of years and later retired from Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

She is survived by: a sister, Carolyn Clevenger of Joanna; a brother, Scott Bible, Jr. of Laurens; and a special family friend who was more like a brother, Howard Johnson of Laurens. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Richard Clevenger.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Emil Finley with burial in Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 2:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325; or to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 301, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.