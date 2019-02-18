LA girls rout Patrick Henry, return to semis

It was a rematch of last year’s SCISA Class A Girls’ Basketball Championship, but it wasn’t anything like last year’s game between Laurens Academy and Patrick Henry.

This year’s was a blowout.

LA’s defense held Patrick Henry to three field goals in the second half, Reagan Williamson hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter alone and finished with 17 points, and the Crusaders took another step toward repeating as state champs with a 62-21 blowout victory over the Patriots at Wilson Hall in Sumter.

The victory moves the Crusaders into a match with Cathedral Academy in Thursday’s semifinal round, also at Wilson Hall, at 6 p.m. Cathedral Academy advanced with a 44-34 victory over Curtis Baptist.

Ruthie Moore matched Patrick Henry’s total output with 21 points, while Williamson hit her first five 3-point attempts in the third quarter as LA turned what had been a 15-point lead into a 31-point lead in the third quarter, putting any thought of a Patriot comeback to rest.

Look for a full wrap-up on this game in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.