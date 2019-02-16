PC men turn back Clemons, Campbell

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team bounced back from its tough loss Wednesday at Winthrop with an impressive victory over Campbell Saturday at the Templeton Center, winning 76-71.

The victory moved PC to 16-12 on the season, 8-5 in the Big South, and puts the Blue Hose back to within a half-game of Campbell and one game of Winthrop in the Big South standings. Winthrop lost its game Saturday to Gardner-Webb.

Conference-leading Radford also lost Saturday to Charleston Southern, helping cut the lead for the Highlanders over PC to 2.5 games.

PC got a team-high 20 points and nine assists from Davon Bell, who also had five rebounds. Bell did much of his damage at the foul line, making 13 of 14 attempts. PC, as a team, shot 16 of 22 from the line – all coming in the second half.

Chris Clemons, the nation’s leading scorer at 30 points per game, made 5 of 21 field goals and all 16 of his foul shots to finish with 28 points. His 28 helped make Clemons the ninth player in NCAA history to score at least 3,000 career points. Clemons is now just two points away from Hersey Hawkins for eighth all-time.

PC will have off until next Saturday when it visits UNC Asheville.

PC women: A pair of tough quarters from the field helped doom the Blue Hose against High Point, which picked up a 70-63 victory. The loss was PC’s ninth straight, and sends the team to 4-20 overall, 2-11 in the Big South.

The Blue Hose were held to just four points in the second quarter, making 1 of 12 field goals. PC was held to 2-for-10 shooting in the fourth quarter, but made up for it by making 16 of 22 free throws.

Trinity Johnson had 19 points and six rebounds, hitting 13 of 16 free throws, to lead PC in scoring. Kacie Hall had 15 points and Ericka Blackwell-Boyden followed with 10.

PC visits USC Upstate Tuesday.

PREPS

LA boys: The Laurens Academy Crusaders boys’ basketball team, fresh off winning the Region 2-A title last Saturday, was bounced out of the state tournament in Saturday’s first round at Heathwood Hall, falling 49-47 to Dorchester Academy.

LA finishes the season at 18-10.

Noah Moore had 17 points and Diamonte Grant had 10 for the Crusaders, who were held to two field goals and six points in the fourth quarter as Dorchester rallied from a four-point halftime deficit.

Chase Way led Dorchester Academy with 15 points.

Laurens wrestling: Will Pontoon took third place in the 220-pound weight class at the Class 5A Upper State Tournament at Laurens High School, helping him advance to the state tournament next Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center.

Pontoon, over his two days of action, went 4-1 to take third place. Pontoon pinned Rickey Abercrombie of Riverside and Nico Piccirilli of Dorman before being beat 5-1 by Jake Fernicola of Woodmont in the semifinals. Pontoon then won two wrestleback matches (9-1 over Karrington Charles of Lugoff-Elgin, 6-2 over Piccirilli in a rematch) to finish third. The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to state.

Pontoon was the only Raider to advance to state.