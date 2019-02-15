Know where to vote in District 14 primary

The special primary elections for Democratic and Republican candidates seeking the vacant seat in South Carolina House District 14 are set for Tuesday. Polling places within the District are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Four Republicans – Grant Blair, Scott Horne, Stewart Jones and Michael Seymour – make up the GOP field, while Bobby Gregory, Sr. and Garrett McDaniel face off for the Democratic nomination.

The special election for District 14 is scheduled for April 23.

Candidates are vying to fill the term of former Rep. Mike Pitts (R-Laurens), who announced his retirement in December, just a few weeks after being elected to a ninth term in the legislature. Pitts suffered a heart attack in late October and cited health concerns when announcing his retirement.

Here is a list of District 14 polling places:

Laurens 1: Springfield Baptist Church

Laurens 2: CPW Training Center

Laurens 3: The Ridge at Laurens

Laurens 4: Evening Light Church of God

Laurens 5: Laurens County Library

Laurens 6: Family Y of Greater Laurens

Bailey: Holly Grove Baptist Church

Trinity Ridge: Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church

Wattsville: Ford School

Barksdale-Narnie: Welcome Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Maddens: New Prospect Baptist Church

Mountville: Mountville Fire Dept.

Jones: Pleasant Grove Baptist

Owings: Owings Community Center

Gray Court: Gray Court Town Hall

Greenpond: Greenpond Volunteer Fire Dept.

Cross Hill: First Baptist of Cross Hill

Waterloo: Waterloo Fire Dept.

Martins-Poplar Springs: Western Laurens Fire Dept.

Ekom: Union Baptist Church

Mt. Olive: Mt. Olive Community Building

Hickory Tavern: Hickory Tavern School

Princeton: Princeton Baptist Church

Brewerton: Mt. Bethel Methodist Church