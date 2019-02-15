Know where to vote in District 14 primary
The special primary elections for Democratic and Republican candidates seeking the vacant seat in South Carolina House District 14 are set for Tuesday. Polling places within the District are set to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Four Republicans – Grant Blair, Scott Horne, Stewart Jones and Michael Seymour – make up the GOP field, while Bobby Gregory, Sr. and Garrett McDaniel face off for the Democratic nomination.
The special election for District 14 is scheduled for April 23.
Candidates are vying to fill the term of former Rep. Mike Pitts (R-Laurens), who announced his retirement in December, just a few weeks after being elected to a ninth term in the legislature. Pitts suffered a heart attack in late October and cited health concerns when announcing his retirement.
Here is a list of District 14 polling places:
Laurens 1: Springfield Baptist Church
Laurens 2: CPW Training Center
Laurens 3: The Ridge at Laurens
Laurens 4: Evening Light Church of God
Laurens 5: Laurens County Library
Laurens 6: Family Y of Greater Laurens
Bailey: Holly Grove Baptist Church
Trinity Ridge: Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church
Wattsville: Ford School
Barksdale-Narnie: Welcome Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Maddens: New Prospect Baptist Church
Mountville: Mountville Fire Dept.
Jones: Pleasant Grove Baptist
Owings: Owings Community Center
Gray Court: Gray Court Town Hall
Greenpond: Greenpond Volunteer Fire Dept.
Cross Hill: First Baptist of Cross Hill
Waterloo: Waterloo Fire Dept.
Martins-Poplar Springs: Western Laurens Fire Dept.
Ekom: Union Baptist Church
Mt. Olive: Mt. Olive Community Building
Hickory Tavern: Hickory Tavern School
Princeton: Princeton Baptist Church
Brewerton: Mt. Bethel Methodist Church