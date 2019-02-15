Clinton boys exit tournament; LA girls advance

For the third straight year the Clinton Red Devils boys’ basketball team advanced to the second round of the SCHSL Class 3A Tournament.

For the third straight year, too, the Red Devils didn’t advance to the third round of the state tournament.

Clinton missed two field goal attempts in the final seconds of regulation, and Seneca successfully ran out the final seven-tenths of a second on an inbound pass, helping the Bobcats notch a 55-54 victory over the Red Devils Friday in Seneca. Joseph Goss of Seneca had 22 points, including two free throws with 16.9 seconds left in regulation to put the Bobcats ahead for keeps.

After having to call timeout with 8.9 seconds to go, and after Seneca called another to see what the Red Devils wanted to do, Clinton was able to get a pair of shots off – one by Sam Tiller, the other by Ahmari Bates – but neither found the mark. The ball went out of bounds with seven-tenths to go, ending Clinton’s hopes for victory.

J.D. Payne had 23 points and Bates had 16 points to lead the Red Devils.

LA rolls: The Laurens Academy girls’ basketball team opened defense of their SCISA Class A Championship Friday night with a convincing victory over Clarendon Hall, winning 60-9 at Heathwood Hall.

The Crusaders pulled away early, leading 28-1 after the first quarter and 45-4 at the half. Ruthie Moore led the Crusaders with 22 points. Jennifer Wu followed with 12 points, and Blair Quarles had 10.

