Dateline – Anderson, S.C.

William Fred Hellams, Jr. “Billy”, age 63, passed away peacefully at his home in Anderson, SC, on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Mr. Hellams was born in Laurens County, SC and is preceded in death by his parents, William Fred Hellams, Sr. and Lura Lucille Baldwin Hellams. Billy leaves behind a wife of 16 years, Shirley E. Taylor of Anderson, SC. Mr. Hellams worked most of his life in the trucking industry as a driver and in operations. He spent the last 12 years of his life doing what he enjoyed most, being a folk artist. He had served as a volunteer fireman with the Hickory Tavern Fire Department.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Will Hellams (Jennifer) and Niki Parris (Raymond), both of Hickory Tavern, SC; step-children, Heather Cobb (Tim), Kerwren Taylor Dyer, and Steven Westhead, all of Anderson, SC; four grandchildren, Preston, Peyton, Hayley, and Thomas all of Hickory Tavern, SC; and eight step-grandchildren, Caleb, McKenzie, Ivy, Tyler, Gabriel, Ethan, Evrett, and Emma, all of Anderson, SC; two half-sisters, Pam Hubenak, and Marsha Wooten; three step-brothers, Paul Eppley, Jimmy Eppley, and John Eppley.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Frances Eppley Hellams and half-sister, Brenda Woody and step-sisters, Doris Johnson and Margaret Smith.

The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at 2:30 pm at Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 Hwy 101 S. Gray Court, SC 29645, with Reverend Jayson Payne officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.