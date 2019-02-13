Muffin Mam plans to open Laurens bakery facility

A Simpsonville-based wholesale bakery has plans to expand and bring more than 100 jobs to Laurens County.

Muffin Mam has tentative plans to place a second bakery facility in a spec building already constructed at Hunter Industrial Park. The plans are subject to the approval of $10 million in bonds, which will serve as a loan to help with the costs of outfitting the building and turning it into a large-scale bakery.

“It’s a pretty big project,” said Laurens County Development Corporation Executive Director Jonathan Coleman.

The total investment is expected to be around $18 million, Coleman said.

The project will bring 114 new jobs to Laurens County.

Muffin Mam provides and distributes baked products such as cakes, cupcakes and muffins to retail groceries and other outlets across the country.

The new bakery, which is to operate out of an initial 89,000 square-foot unit at 830 Hunter Industrial Park Road that will be expanded to around 100,000 square feet, will operate in tandem with Muffin Mam’s Simpsonville location, Coleman said.

According to the Muffin Mam website, Muffin Mam is currently owned by Azalea Capital, which purchased the business in 2018.

“We are poised for significant growth and technology enhancements,” the company said on its website. “Plans are in the works for expansion to a second facility that will significantly expand capacity.”

Muffin Mam began as a small café owned and operated by the late Stephanie Croley in Greenville. Crowley opened a wholesale bakery in 1992 with eight employees. Croley died in 2014.