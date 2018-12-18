3rd candidate joins GOP field for District 14 seat

A third Laurens County Republican has announced his candidacy for the South Carolina House of Representatives seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Mike Pitts (R-Laurens).

Michael Seymour, who ran against Pitts for the District 14 GOP nomination in 2002, said he once again plans to seek the Republican nomination.

“First and foremost, I want to look out for the citizens of District 14,” Seymour said. “That being said, my focus will be on economic development, health care for the elderly in rural communities, agriculture issues and increasing teacher pay. Right now, South Carolina is $10,000 below the national average (for teacher salaries). . . . I want to be able to work with the Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Development Corporation. We’ve got to develop our workforce.”

Pitts, who ran unopposed and won re-election in November’s general election, announced his retirement from office on Sunday, Dec. 9, citing health concerns. Pitts suffered a heart attack and underwent heart surgery during a hunting trip to Montana in October.

Seymour, who owns and operates Print-A-Matic in Laurens, joins Laurens County Councilman Stewart Jones and Ware Shoals businessman Scott Horne in the GOP field for the District 14 seat.

Seymour is a former president of the Rotary Club of Laurens, former president of the Laurens County Touchdown Club and is currently serving as assistant governor for Rotary District 7750. He has also been elected to the Laurens County Soil and Water Conservation District and served for 21 years, including several years as chairman. He has also served on the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

A special election to fill the District 14 seat is scheduled for April 23. The filing period for potential candidates begins at noon on Friday, Dec. 28 and will end at noon on Friday, Jan. 5.

While the GOP field continues to grow, no Democratic candidates have publicly declared their intentions to run for the seat.

Primary elections are scheduled for Feb. 19. If needed, primary runoffs are scheduled for March 5.