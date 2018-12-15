Dateline – Clinton, SC

Robert M. (Mike) Turner died at Hospice of Laurens County on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Born June 24, 1926, he was the son of Inez and Ed Jones of Augusta, Georgia.

A World War II Veteran, he served as a signal man in the U. S. Navy. Mike was co-founder of the Open Door in Clinton, as well as All Saints Episcopal Church. He was Scout Master of Troup 111 in Clinton for 25 years.

A graduate of Presbyterian College, he played guard for the Blue Hose and was a member of the Walter Johnson Club for the remainder of his life. In 1985, he was recognized by the Scotsman Club for his 37 years of service as Alumnus, Benefactor, and friend of PC for his dedicated work as President of the Club, which raised over two-thirds of a million dollars in support of Blue Hose Athletics. The R. M. Turner Scholarship Fund to PC was initiated in 2007 and will be held in perpetuity by the College.

Mike was a textile manufacturers’ representative for 46 years and the owner of The Mike Turner Company.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Dale Turner (formerly Mary Dale Shouse of Whitmire); his sister, Judy Peterson of Beech Island, S.C.; his daughters, Clare Lee, Cynthia (Henry) Simmons and Melissa Turner; his grandchildren, Chalmers Lee, Chelsea (Tyler) Waters, Marcia (Tye) Pettay, Melissa Clare (John) Cotrone, Michael Beaty, A.B. and Dexter Simmons, six great-grandchildren and and four step-children.

A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Clinton on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 2 p.m., and the family will receive friends following the service in the Parish House.

Memorials may be sent to the Laurens County Memorial Home, 3744 Torrington Road, Laurens, SC 29360; The Open Door of Clinton, 209 East Main Street, Clinton, SC 29325; or Hospice of Laurens County, P. O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325

