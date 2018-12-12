Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

David Wayne Owens, age 64, finished his race on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at his home.

He was born on October 4, 1954 in Greenville County and was a son of the late Pete Owens and Pearl Pittman Avery, and his step-father, Joseph Avery. He attended Clinton School and was a graduate of Beaver Creek Bible Institute, and was the Owner and Operator of Owens Body Shop and Owens Racing. He was a leader and faithful member of Redemption Baptist Church in Enoree and served on the Advisory Board.

Mr. Owens is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Janice Metts Owens of the home; his three sons, William Dale Childress (Nikki) of Laurens, Benjamin Owens of Asheville, N.C., and Charles Harrison, Jr. (Jessica) of Norfolk, Va.; his two daughters, Amanda Calvert (Heath) of Mountville, SC and Amanda Garrett (Rip) of Laurens; his two brothers, Gene Owens (Vickie) of Greenwood, SC and Carroll Owens (Doris) of Gray Court, S.C.; his fifteen grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Doris Metts of Laurens; and special family member, Samantha Graham.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Dale and Doug Owens.

Funeral Services will be held, Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Redemption Baptist Church with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Redemption Baptist Church, 24314 Highway 221 N, Enoree, SC 29335 or to the Laurens County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 0006, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at his home, 200 Crescent Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

