Woman arrested on burglary, drug charges

A Donalds woman was arrested Sunday evening in Ware Shoals after her vehicle got stuck in the back yard of a home she was allegedly burglarizing.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office charged Angela Gunnells, 47, with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the LCSO, Capt. Chris Martin arrived on the scene on Highway 25 in response to a call concerning an active burglary. There, he discovered Gunnells and the red Dodge Dakota she was operating. The vehicle was stuck in the back yard with several items from various buildings on the property in the back of the pickup.

Martin also discovered “a quantity” of methamphetamine in Gunnells’ possession.

Gunnells was arrested and taken to the Johnson Detention Center where she remained Tuesday.