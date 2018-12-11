Councilman Jones declares candidacy for District 14 seat

Republican County Councilman Stewart Jones announced his candidacy for the South Carolina House of Representatives in a social media post Monday, becoming the first to publicly declare for the seat being vacated by Rep. Mike Pitts (R-Laurens).

Pitts announced his retirement from the state legislature Sunday, citing health concerns. Pitts, 63, suffered a heart attack while on a hunting trip in Montana in October. He was re-elected for a ninth term in the legislature after running unopposed in November’s general election, but resigned effective Jan. 3, just a few days before the first legislative session of 2019 is to begin.

“With the news of Rep. Mike Pitts announcing his retirement, I’d like to thank Mike and his family for their many years of service and sacrifice,” Jones wrote in his announcement. “After much encouragement from the community and with the support of my family and friends, I’m excited to announce that I am seeking to serve House District 14 of South Carolina! Great strides have been made over the last 4 years in my first term on Laurens County Council. If elected to serve in the South Carolina House of Representatives, I will continue to stand for conservative values and apply the same proven methods for greater accountability of government that I have fought for in Laurens County.”

The filing period for potential candidates seeking the District 14 house seat begins at noon on Friday, Dec. 28 and will end at noon on Friday, Jan. 5.