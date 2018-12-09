No school Monday for districts, LA, and delay for City of Clinton

Schools in Laurens County School District 56 and District 55 will be closed Monday due to potential of more sleet and ice from Winter Storm Diego.

Laurens Academy also announced its decision to be closed Monday.

Mid-afternoon Sunday, Superintendents David O’Shields from District 56 and Dr. Stephen Peters from District 55 held a conference call with Newberry County School District Superintendent Jim Suber, and announced that due to the possibility of worsening conditions, the districts would not open the schools on Monday.

“We are going to be out tomorrow,” O’Shields said. “I thought at first we might do a delay but the Winter Storm Warning until noon tomorrow prompted me to take the ‘abundance of caution’ approach. You can never be too safe when it comes to safety of our faculty, staff, and students.”

In a press release by Ed Murray, director of administrative services, District 55 announced that a call alert was sent to all its constituents advising them of the status and indicating that they would keep them informed of any new schedule changes. Murray also stated that due to the cancellations, sporting events might be postponed as well.

The City of Clinton has also announced a two-hour delay for non-emergency staff and employees.

Check back for updates as other cancellations and delays are posted.