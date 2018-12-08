Laurens, S.C.

Caroline Bagwell, age 78, resident of Carolina Gardens at Laurens, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Mable Evelyn Taylor Bagwell. Caroline was a long-time member of the Bell Federation Center of the Blind and was a faithful member of Highland Home Baptist Church.

Surviving are her uncle, Wayne Taylor and wife Linda of Greenwood; her aunt, Martha T. Casey of Woodruff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Highland Home Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial following in Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Highland Home Baptist Church, 200 Equinox Drive, Gray Court, SC 29645.

