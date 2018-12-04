PC men falter late in loss to Jacksonville

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team suffered its second home loss in as many games, and its second loss in three games overall, losing 94-88 at the Templeton Center in Clinton.

The loss dropped PC’s overall record to 4-5.

Presbyterian led 82-75 with 6 minutes, 35 seconds to go in regulation before the Dolphins rallied back with an 8-2 run to grab an 85-84 lead with 2:43 to go. The teams traded the lead two more times before Jacksonville took the lead for keeps on a layup from Tyresse Davis with 2:15 to go.

Jacksonville had five players in double figures, led by 22 points and 10 rebounds from Jace Hogan. Davis had 13 points and 10 boards.

PC had four players in double figures, paced by 20 points and nine assists from Davon Bell. Francois Lewis had 18 points and Cory Hightower had 17.

The Blue Hose are off until they host VMI on Dec. 12, part of a doubleheader with the women’s team.